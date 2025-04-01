Japan's Ishiba says he will push for US auto tariffs exemption

The higher tariffs are a worry for Japan and major automakers like Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. Their exports to the United States are a major driver for the Japanese economy. A quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan released Tuesday showed business sentiment among large manufacturers worsened in the past quarter for the first time in a year.

“I don’t mind going to Washington, if necessary," Ishiba said.

He said officials from all related ministries, including foreign, trade and finance, are working “day and night,” to negotiate with their U.S. counterparts to resolve the issue. "When I see the overall picture and judge that it is appropriate for me to go, I must do so without hesitation, he said.

If the tariffs are imposed, he said the government will do what it must to minimize their impact on Japanese industries and jobs.

As short-term measures, the government plans to set up 1,000 consultation windows across the country to respond to concerns of small to medium-size auto parts makers and other manufacturers that would be affected by the U.S. tariff increase.

In case of damage to actual businesses, the government will do its utmost to support cash-strapped business owners, Ishiba said.

