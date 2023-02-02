Japan's Honda outlines hydrogen power plans to go green

Fuel cells are powered by hydrogen and are emissions-free.

“Compared to electric batteries, fuel cells are efficient in producing energy and so they offer a good emission-free solution,” said Hasebe, who oversees the development of the hydrogen business at Honda.

Honda was among the pioneers in fuel cells, showing a prototype car in 1998, and its first market product in 2002.

Honda plans to provide its fuel stack to JAXA, or Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, this nation’s equivalent of NASA. In using hydrogen for commercial trucks, Honda is working with Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors and has begun tests with Dongfeng Motor in China. Honda’s fuel cell started providing electricity to a Honda site in the U.S. this month.

Honda’s announcement on fuel cells underlines how Japanese automakers have for years insisted on working on various solutions to climate change, not just electric vehicles.

___

