Breaking: Baseball legend Pete Rose, whose hitting streak stopped in Atlanta, dies at age 83
Nation & World News

Japan's central bank survey underpins optimism about growth

Business sentiment among Japan’s large manufacturers stood unchanged in the latest quarter from the previous quarter, according to a closely watched survey called “tankan.”
FILE - The headquarters of Bank of Japan (BOJ) is seen in Tokyo, on Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The headquarters of Bank of Japan (BOJ) is seen in Tokyo, on Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)
By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
1 hour ago

TOKYO (AP) — Business sentiment among Japan’s large manufacturers stood unchanged in the latest quarter from the previous quarter, according to a closely watched survey called “tankan” released Tuesday.

The Bank of Japan survey put the benchmark index at plus-13 for the July-September quarter, the same from the previous survey conducted for April-June.

A positive number means more companies said they were optimistic about business conditions than those feeling pessimistic.

The index for large nonmanufacturers stood at plus-34, up from plus-33 the previous quarter.

The results were in line with analyst forecasts.

Japan’s economic growth is thought to be on relatively solid ground, managing to grow despite pressures from a declining workforce, a weakening currency and deflationary pressures that previously dragged on for years.

But recent data show average wages are holding up or in some sectors rising, adding to market optimism. Tourism, which brings in foreign revenue, is booming, now that restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic were lifted.

The tankan is among the data being closely watched to show what the central bank might do on interest rates. The Bank of Japan ended negative interest rates in March and in July raised its short-term policy rate to 0.25%.

The Bank of Japan hopes to continue to raise rates if conditions appear to back the view that its 2% inflation target is being maintained.

The latest tankan showed that Japan’s companies expect consumer prices to rise 2.4% a year from now, the same rate as they said in the survey three months ago.

Japan’s economy, the world’s fourth largest, grew at an annual rate of 2.9%, according to government data, as wage growth and consumer spending kept growth going, despite risks from slowdowns in the Chinese and U.S. economies.

Political change is also a factor. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida resigned in a planned move Tuesday before his likely successor Shigeru Ishiba takes office later in the day. Major economic policy changes are not expected, however.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://x.com/yurikageyama

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida steps down to make way for likely successor Shigeru Ishiba53m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Japan's likely next leader says he will call an election for Oct. 27 once he takes office
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Fed Chair Powell says the US economy is in 'solid shape' with gradual rate cuts coming
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

China redoubles first-aid for its economy with support for banks and workers
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mason Rudolph leads Titans to first win of season, 31-12 over Dolphins after Will Levis...10m ago
Pete Rose, baseball’s banned hits leader, has died at age 8317m ago
Mets reach playoffs, beat Braves to cap comeback from 22-33 start24m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Helene aftermath: Ga. death toll at 25; more than 370K still without power
UPDATE
Conyers chemical plant fire: Rockdale County ends shelter-in-place order2h ago
As his 100th birthday nears, Jimmy Carter’s life is quiet and marked by routine