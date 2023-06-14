X

Japanese soldier arrested after allegedly firing at colleagues on army base, 3 wounded

National & World News
1 hour ago
A top government official said a Japanese soldier was arrested after allegedly shooting and wounding three colleagues at an army base

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese soldier was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting and wounding three colleagues at an army base, a top government official said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroakazu Matsuno told reporters that the shooting occurred at a firing range at a base in Gifu prefecture in central Japan.

NHK public television, quoting investigative officials, said the suspect is a teenage male. One of the wounded was in serious condition, NHK said.

No other details, including a possible motive, were immediately available.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Trump pleads not guilty to classified documents charges2h ago

Credit: AP

Southern Baptist Convention hears pros and cons of women pastors
3h ago

Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Ex-Rockdale deputy accused of killing the father of her unborn child
9h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

18-year-old arrested in shooting at Piedmont Park that injured bystander
10h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

18-year-old arrested in shooting at Piedmont Park that injured bystander
10h ago

Credit: Facebook

Lawrenceville woman pays off all lunch debts at Gwinnett County school
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

110 million people forcibly displaced as Sudan, Ukraine wars add to world refugee crisis...
9m ago
Prosecutors: Weapons expert in Alec Baldwin case was hungover on set; defense calls case...
14m ago
Jonathan Marchessault earns playoff MVP honors for leading Vegas Golden Knights to...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep ‘largest’ chicken, but clips record topiary
11h ago
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
11h ago
LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top