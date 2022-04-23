ajc logo
Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki looks to extend perfect streak

Chiba Lotte Marines pitcher Roki Sasaki poses with a towel after he made a record of a perfect game against the Orix Buffaloes in Chiba, near Tokyo Sunday, April 10, 2022. Sasaki has struck out 19 batters in recording a perfect game for the Japanese professional baseball team. The 20-year-old right-handed pitcher at one point struck out 13 consecutive batters. The message on the towel reads "Believe," with his signature. (Kyodo News via AP)

Chiba Lotte Marines pitcher Roki Sasaki poses with a towel after he made a record of a perfect game against the Orix Buffaloes in Chiba, near Tokyo Sunday, April 10, 2022. Sasaki has struck out 19 batters in recording a perfect game for the Japanese professional baseball team. The 20-year-old right-handed pitcher at one point struck out 13 consecutive batters. The message on the towel reads "Believe," with his signature. (Kyodo News via AP)

Updated 3 hours ago
Roki Sasaki is the 20-year-old Japanese pitcher with a 100 mph fastball and a devastating splitter

TOKYO (AP) — Roki Sasaki, the 20-year-old Japanese pitcher with a 100 mph fastball and devastating splitter, will try for perfection again when he starts Sunday for the Chiba Lotte Marines against the Orix Buffaloes in Osaka.

Sasaki pitched a perfect game against Orix on April 10 — the first in Japan in 28 years — and followed up with eight more perfect innings on April 17 before he was pulled by manager Tadahito Iguchi after 102 pitches.

This means that Sasaki has pitched an unfathomable 17 consecutive perfect innings without allowing as baserunner. That's 51 batters. If you add on the last out he got in his start before the perfect game, that's 52.

Sasaki struck out 19 in the perfect game and added 14 in the eight-inning game, which is 33 of the 51 batters he faced in those two starts.

Sasaki beat Orix 6-0 in his perfect game.

The second game wound up as a 1-0 loss after Sasaki was pulled. The Nippon Ham Fighters won it with a home run in the 10th inning.

Sasaki grew up in the northeastern Japanese prefecture of Iwate. His father was killed in the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and subsequent meltdown on three nuclear reactors that devastated that part of the country.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - Chiba Lotte Marines Roki Sasaki pitches during a game against the Orix Buffaloes in Chiba, near Tokyo, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Japan's 20-year-old Sasaki almost did it again. A week after pitching a perfect game, the first in Japanese professional baseball in 28 years, Sasaki was perfect on Sunday, April 17, through eight innings before being pulled after throwing 102 pitches. (Kyodo News via AP, File)

FILE - Chiba Lotte Marines Roki Sasaki pitches during a game against the Orix Buffaloes in Chiba, near Tokyo, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Japan's 20-year-old Sasaki almost did it again. A week after pitching a perfect game, the first in Japanese professional baseball in 28 years, Sasaki was perfect on Sunday, April 17, through eight innings before being pulled after throwing 102 pitches. (Kyodo News via AP, File)

FILE - Chiba Lotte Marines Roki Sasaki pitches during a game against the Orix Buffaloes in Chiba, near Tokyo, Sunday, April 10, 2022. Japan's 20-year-old Sasaki almost did it again. A week after pitching a perfect game, the first in Japanese professional baseball in 28 years, Sasaki was perfect on Sunday, April 17, through eight innings before being pulled after throwing 102 pitches. (Kyodo News via AP, File)

