Japanese man, 83, ready for more after crossing Pacific solo

He carried a stock of medicine from San Francisco, he said, but only used eye drops and Band-Aids during his more than two months alone at sea.

“That shows how healthy I am,” Horie said. “I’m still in the middle of my youth.”

He said he “burned all my body and soul” on the journey but says he's ready for more. “I will keep up my work to be a late bloomer."

At a news conference at the yacht harbor later Sunday, he said becoming the oldest person to make the feat was a dream come true. "It was my great joy to have been able to make a challenge as a real goal and safely achieve it, instead of just holding onto it as a dream.”

“I want to be a challenger as long as I live,” he said.

It 1962, he became the first person in the world to successfully complete a solo nonstop voyage across the Pacific from Japan to San Francisco. Sixty years later, he traveled the opposite route.

This time, his preparation during the coronavirus pandemic was full of uncertainties involving vaccine requirements, testing and other logistics. “It was like walking on thin ice,” he said.

Soon after his departure from San Francisco, he was faced with a storm, but the weather gradually improved and he reached Hawaii in mid-April ahead of schedule.

He had some struggles toward the end with a few days of pushback from a strong tide. He wrote on his blog on Friday that he had succeeded but was exhausted, and he took a nap after feeling assured that his yacht was on the right track to the finish line.

Horie has completed other long-distance solo voyages, including sailing around the world in 1974. His latest expedition was the first since his 2008 solo nonstop voyage on a wave-powered boat from Hawaii to the Kii Strait.

Despite sailing on his own, technology such as ship tracking and communications allowed him to stay in touch with his family and other people throughout the journey. “I imagine my next voyage would be even more fun,” he said.

Combined Shape Caption Japanese Kenichi Horie gets celebrated at a yacht harbor in Nishinomiya, western Japan, Sunday, June 5, 2022, after he completed his solo nonstop voyage across the Pacific Saturday. Horie’s return to Japan, after leaving San Francisco in March, made him the world’s oldest person to complete a solo, nonstop crossing of the Pacific, according to his sponsors. (Ichiro Sakano/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Ichiro Sakano Credit: Ichiro Sakano Combined Shape Caption Japanese Kenichi Horie gets celebrated at a yacht harbor in Nishinomiya, western Japan, Sunday, June 5, 2022, after he completed his solo nonstop voyage across the Pacific Saturday. Horie’s return to Japan, after leaving San Francisco in March, made him the world’s oldest person to complete a solo, nonstop crossing of the Pacific, according to his sponsors. (Ichiro Sakano/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Ichiro Sakano Credit: Ichiro Sakano

Combined Shape Caption Japan's Kenichi Horie waves on his sailing boat after his trans-Pacific voyage, at Osaka Bay, western Japan, Saturday, June 4, 2022. The 83-year-old Japanese adventurer returned home Saturday after successfully completing his solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person to reach the milestone.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 173043+0900 Credit: 173043+0900 Combined Shape Caption Japan's Kenichi Horie waves on his sailing boat after his trans-Pacific voyage, at Osaka Bay, western Japan, Saturday, June 4, 2022. The 83-year-old Japanese adventurer returned home Saturday after successfully completing his solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person to reach the milestone.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 173043+0900 Credit: 173043+0900