Japanese fans excited to see Taylor Swift perform in Tokyo just after record Grammy win

TOKYO (AP) — Some Taylor Swift fans in Tokyo spent thousands of dollars to attend the pop superstar's first performance Wednesday after her latest Grammy win and the announcement of a new album.

After not seeing her idol in concert for five years, Chiyuki Fujii bought six VIP tickets, including one for each of Swift’s four nights in Tokyo, paying a total of 780,000 yen ($5,270).

Fujii said it was worth every yen, especially after Swift won her 14th Grammy — including her record-breaking fourth Album of the Year award for “Midnights” — on Sunday and announced that her new album “The Tortured Poets Department” will be released April 19.