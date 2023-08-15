BreakingNews
Trump, 18 others indicted for trying to overthrow 2020 Georgia election

Japanese economic growth surges on strong exports and tourism

Japan’s economic growth jumped at an annual pace of 6% in the April-June period, marking the third straight quarter of growth as exports and inbound tourism recovered

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
X

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economic growth jumped at an annual pace of 6% in the April-June period, marking the third straight quarter of growth as exports and inbound tourism recovered.

Real gross domestic product, which measures the sum value of a nation’s products and services, grew 1.5% in the fiscal first quarter for the world’s third largest economy, the Cabinet Office said Tuesday.

The annualized pace shows what the growth would have been if what was marked during the quarter had continued for a year. The rate outpaced what analysts had forecast at 3.1% growth.

The latest quarter showed the strongest growth since October-December 2020, when Japan’s GDP grew 1.9% on-quarter, and 7.9% annualized rate.

Exports grew 3.2% in the three months through June, according to the government. Auto exports have grown lately, after a period in which they had stalled on the shortage of computer chips and other parts. Production was crimped because of social restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also contributing to quarterly growth was the return of tourism, as social restrictions eased, and borders opened to inbound travel. Tourism revenue contributes to export growth in such GDP data.

On the negative side, private consumption stalled, declining 0.5% compared to the previous quarter. Public demand, which includes government spending, rose 0.3%.

Some analysts think signs of recovery will prompt Japan’s central bank to take action on a policy change and move toward higher interest rates.

The Bank of Japan has taken a super-easy monetary policy for years, at zero or below-zero interest rates, to jumpstart an economy beset by deflation, the opposite of what the world is worried about lately, or inflation.

Deflation can be lethal, signaling stagnation. Japan has a shrinking population caused by an extremely low birth rate.

But recent data show the economy may be gradually picking up and wresting itself out of stagnation and deflation. Complicating matters is that high interest rates can make borrowing more expensive and contribute to a slowdown, just when the economy is starting to rebound.

“The data is likely to provide the Bank of Japan with more room for normalization, although the initial short-lived bounce in the Japanese yen seems to reflect some market expectations that patience from the central bank is still the likely stance,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

‘It’s awful’: Cobb woman grieves after house fire kills most of her family8h ago

Credit: Otto Greule Jr

Former Hawks star Kevin Willis says $100K worth of jerseys stolen in Roswell
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Judge rules against city in training center referendum deadline
11h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The other big case at the Fulton County Courthouse this week
9h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The other big case at the Fulton County Courthouse this week
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
15h ago
The Latest
Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed after China reports weak July data and cuts key...
2m ago
Trump, 18 allies indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling, the 4th criminal case...
3m ago
18 others indicted alongside Trump in Georgia case. Follow live updates
4m ago
Featured

Credit: George Mathis

Read the Fulton County, Georgia Grand Jury indictment of Donald Trump
35m ago
What is RICO? How Georgia racketeering law differs from federal law
What’s an indictment? Here’s what to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top