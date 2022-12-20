Japanese court says 45-year-old nuclear reactor can operate

Nine residents — seven from Fukui prefecture and one each from neighboring Kyoto and Shiga — filed a lawsuit against Kansai Electric in June 2021 demanding the suspension of the Mihama reactor, citing safety risks at the aging facility.

The court also dismissed other safety concerns raised by the plaintiffs, including earthquake resistance and evacuation plans, citing a lack of concrete proof of potential risk.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said it was obvious that aging increases risks for reactors and said they plan to appeal.

Most nuclear reactors in Japan are more than 30 years old. While four reactors that have operated more than 40 years have cleared the Nuclear Regulation Authority’s safety standards and have received permission to operate, the Mihama No. 3 reactor is the only one that is currently in operation.

Anti-nuclear sentiment and safety concerns rose sharply in Japan after the Fukushima disaster, in which a massive earthquake and tsunami damaged reactor cooling systems, causing three to melt and release large amounts of radiation. The government initially planned to phase out nuclear power but has since reversed that stance.

Kishida said in August that Japan needs to consider all options in its energy mix, including nuclear, to secure a stable energy supply amid potential shortages resulting from Russia’s war on Ukraine, while strengthening its “green transformation” to meet greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets. Japan has pledged to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

While maintaining a 20%-22% target for nuclear energy in its energy mix for 2030, the government previously insisted it was not planning to build new nuclear plants or replace aging reactors, apparently to avoid triggering criticism from a still wary public.

Under the new nuclear policy to be adopted later this week, the government will seek to develop and construct “new innovative reactors” such as small modular nuclear reactors.

Some experts say extending the operational lifespan of reactors is not desirable because utility operators would need to invest in old equipment to keep it working instead of in new technology or renewables. They also say developing next-generation reactors involves huge costs and uncertain prospects.