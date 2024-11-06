Japanese automaker Honda reports lower profits as China sales decline

TOKYO (AP) — Honda’s profits slipped nearly 20% in the first half of the fiscal year from the same period the previous year, as sales suffered in China, the Japanese automaker said Wednesday.

Honda Motor Co.’s April-September profits totaled 494.68 billion yen ($3.2 billion), declining from 616 billion yen for the same period the previous year, on 10.8 trillion yen ($70.5 billion) in sales, up from 9.6 trillion yen.

Although Honda sold more motorcycles globally in the first fiscal half, boosted by healthy demand in Asia, its car sales fell, especially in China, company officials told reporters.