Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Japanese automaker Honda reports lower profits as China sales decline

Honda said its profits slipped nearly 20% in the first half of the fiscal year from the same period the previous year, as sales suffered in China, the Japanese automaker
FILE - People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom on Feb. 8, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

AP

AP

FILE - People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom on Feb. 8, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) (AP)
By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — Honda’s profits slipped nearly 20% in the first half of the fiscal year from the same period the previous year, as sales suffered in China, the Japanese automaker said Wednesday.

Honda Motor Co.’s April-September profits totaled 494.68 billion yen ($3.2 billion), declining from 616 billion yen for the same period the previous year, on 10.8 trillion yen ($70.5 billion) in sales, up from 9.6 trillion yen.

Although Honda sold more motorcycles globally in the first fiscal half, boosted by healthy demand in Asia, its car sales fell, especially in China, company officials told reporters.

Warranty costs and expenses related to quality problems, as well as higher incentives, also chipped away at Honda’s profits, while foreign exchange fluctuations added drag, according to Tokyo-based Honda. The company did not break down quarterly numbers.

Honda lowered its profit forecast for the fiscal year through March by 50 billion yen ($330 million) to 950 billion yen ($6.2 billion).

That’s lower than the 1.1 trillion yen ($7.2 billion) Honda earned last fiscal year.

Domestic rival Toyota Motor Corp. reported a drop in profit earlier in the day. Nissan Motor Co. reports earnings Thursday.

Honda stock dove 6.5%, while Toyota issues gained 1.7%.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://x.com/yurikageyama

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Hit by scandal, Japan's top automaker Toyota reports lower profits1h ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Samsung reports 'major' progress in supply deal for AI chips
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Wall Street rallies on Election Day as economy remains solid
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Amazon leads Wall Street higher
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

3-term Democratic lawmaker tries to hold key US Senate seat in GOP-friendly Montana7m ago
Trump wins Pennsylvania, leaving him 3 electoral votes shy of clinching the White House9m ago
California voters pass tough-on-crime initiative to make some shoplifting, drug offenses...18m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring