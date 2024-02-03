Japan wants everyone to know: Taylor Swift will make it in time for the Super Bowl

TOKYO (AP) — Taylor Swift, who is holding concerts in Japan through Feb. 10, will make it in time for the Super Bowl to see her partner and football superstar Travis Kelce play.

To make sure all her fans know, the Japanese Embassy in Washington, D.C. has sent a message on X, formerly Twitter, alluding to her hit songs in bold letters.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” it said.