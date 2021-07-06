Japan to ship another 1.1M AstraZeneca doses to Taiwan

Under bilateral arrangements, Japan has donated 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine each to Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia. Similar shipments are planned for Thailand and the Philippines later this month.

Motegi said Japan is also donating 11 million doses to Southeast Asia and Pacific island nations through COVAX, the global initiative to provide vaccines to lower-income countries, after mid-July.

That is part of Japan's pledge last month to donate 30 million doses of vaccine through COVAX and other channels.

Tokyo’s donations to Taiwan also signal its support for the island as China increases its pressure on the territory it claims as its own. Japan has no official diplomatic ties to China under the one-China policy, but it has economic ties and increasing security ties.

Motegi on Tuesday stressed Japan’s friendship with Taiwan and renewed his appreciation for Taipei’s support to Japan during the 2011 tsunami disaster.