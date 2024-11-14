Japan to resume V-22 flights after inquiry finds pilot error caused accident

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's fleet of hybrid-helicopter military aircraft have been cleared to resume operations after being grounded following an accident last month.

A V-22 Osprey tilted and hit the ground as it was taking off during a joint exercise with the U.S. military on Oct. 27. An investigation has found human error was the cause.

The aircraft was carrying 16 people when it “became unstable” on takeoff from a Japanese military base on Yonaguni, a remote island west of Okinawa. The flight was aborted and nobody was injured, Japan's Ground Self Defense Forces (GSDF) said at the time.