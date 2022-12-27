BreakingNews
Georgia DOT urges motorists to delay travel on icy roads Tuesday
ajc logo
X

Japan to require COVID tests for all visitors from China

National & World News
By MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Japan will require COVID-19 tests for all visitors from China as a temporary emergency measure against the surging infections there after Beijing largely abandoned its “zero-COVID” policy

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Tuesday that Japan will tighten border controls against COVID-19 by requiring tests for all visitors from China starting Friday as a temporary emergency measure against the surging infections there.

The announcement comes days after the World Health Organization said it was very concerned about rising reports of severe cases across China after the country largely abandoned its "zero-COVID" policy.

The quantitative antigen test that is already conducted on entrants suspected of having COVID-19 will be mandatory for all people arriving from mainland China. Those who test positive will be quarantined for seven days at designated facilities and their samples will be used for genome analysis. The measure begins Friday, just as Japan heads into year-end and New Year's holidays marked by parties and travel, when infections are expected to rise.

Kishida said China's lack of information and transparency about the infections made it difficult to assess and figure out safety measures. There are huge discrepancies between information from central and local authorities, and between the government and private organizations, he said.

“There are growing worries in Japan,” Kishida said. “We have decided to take a temporary special measure to respond to the situation.”

Japan's new measure aims to “prevent rapid increase of the infections in this country” and is not intended to stop global movement of the people, Kishida said. Japan will act flexibly while watching the development in China, he added, including halting the planned increase of flights between Japan and China “just to be safe." Direct flights between the two countries will be limited to four major Japanese airports for the time being, government officials said.

“The measure is not going to affect Japan’s policy to continue with our ongoing transition toward a ‘with COVID’ lifestyle carefully and steadily while watching the infections at home,” Kishida said.

Japan earlier this year stopped requiring COVID-19 tests for entrants who had at least three COVID-19 shots — part of the country's careful easing of measures after virtually closing its borders to foreign tourists for about two years.

Credit: David Mareuil

Credit: David Mareuil

Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Emily Wang Fujiyama

Credit: Emily Wang Fujiyama

Editors' Picks

Credit: Abell Images

Georgia, Ohio State vow not to be distracted by bowl activities12h ago

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Savannah Civil Rights Attorney to be honored with historical marker in Cann Park
18h ago

Georgia DOT urges motorists to delay travel on icy roads Tuesday
34m ago

Credit: Mary Altaffer

NY Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about career, college
8h ago

Credit: Mary Altaffer

NY Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about career, college
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Water issues, travel woes linger with frigid metro Atlanta weather
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Piermarco Tacca

Chasing 78th win, Shiffrin takes big 1st-run lead in GS
8m ago
Taiwan extends compulsory military service to 1 year
21m ago
Companies welcome end to China quarantines for visitors
35m ago
Featured

Credit: Danny Clinch

10 don’t-miss events in the new year
22h ago
How did Atlanta become the center of the college football universe?
Today's college bowl games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top