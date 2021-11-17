Japan, South Korea balk at sharing stage after US talks

Japan places a premium on resolving the matter of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea, while South Korea has often been more willing to show lenience toward its immediate neighbor.

South Korea, meanwhile, harbors great residual animosity toward Japan over its wartime behavior and occupation of Korea, including the issue of so-called “comfort women” — Korean women forced into sexual servitude by Japan’s imperial army.

More recently, the two U.S. allies have had high-profile disputes over commercial practices and intelligence sharing.

The United States has been working to build multiparty alliances in the Indo-Pacific as a deterrence to China's own territorial claims there. The canceled three-party press conference appeared an unusual — and unusually public — warning of the limits of any such U.S., Japan and South Korea alliance.

Sherman said the three-country meeting before the news conference had lasted three hours. It had been “friendly, constructive, substantive,” she said. The progress before the news conference no-show “demonstrates exactly why the trilateral format with the United States, Japan and the Republic of Korea is so important and powerful,” Sherman said.

In a statement, the U.S. said the three “reaffirmed that close cooperation” among them “is critical to address a broad range of global issues, including combatting the climate crisis; investing in clean energy and resilient infrastructure; upholding our shared democratic values and commitment to human rights; and working together to end the COVID-19 pandemic."

