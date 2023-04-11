Japan signs $2.8B long-range missile development deals

The development plan is based on a new National Security Strategy that Japan announced in December as it seeks to significantly increase its military power to deter potential threats from China, North Korea and Russia.

The new strategy includes developing a preemptive strike capability, a sharp break from Japan’s postwar commitment to limit its military to self-defense.

Japan has been strengthening defense in its southwest and recently placed missile units on remote islands as deterrence in case of an emergency involving Taiwan. But residents of Okinawa are divided over the move because of fears of becoming embroiled in a conflict.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan is also buying 400 U.S.-made long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles capable of hitting targets up to 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) away for deployment beginning in 2026.

The Tomahawks are a stop gap while Mitsubishi works on upgrading and extending the range of its missiles.

Japan plans to nearly double its military spending over the next five years to 43 trillion yen ($315 billion).