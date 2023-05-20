X

Japan says Zelenskyy will visit Hiroshima to join G7 summit session on Ukraine

1 hour ago
Japan says that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Japan to join Group of Seven leaders in a session on Ukraine

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Japan announced Saturday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Japan to join Group of Seven leaders in a session on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in Hiroshima, the site of the world's first atomic attack in western Japan, later Saturday.

He will join leaders of the G7 wealthy nations at a session on Ukraine on Sunday. He was originally scheduled to join a session online on Friday, but that plan changed after Zelenskyy expressed a “strong wish” to participate in person, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Japan had earlier refused to confirm Zelenskyy's visit and insisted until late Friday night that he would only participate online.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold talks with Zelenskyy during his Hiroshima visit, the ministry statement said.

