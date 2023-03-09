X
Dark Mode Toggle

Japan revises GDP to nearly flat, showing fragile recovery

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
4 hours ago
Japan’s economy grew at an annual pace of 0.1% in October-December, in a downgrade from an earlier 0.6% increase

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy grew at an annual pace of 0.1% in October-December, in a downgrade from an earlier 0.6% increase, showing how the world’s third-largest economy was barely eking out growth.

The Cabinet Office’s revised figure for seasonally adjusted gross domestic product, or GDP, for the last three months of 2022 showed growth on quarter was flat, down from an earlier estimate given in February at 0.2% growth.

The annual rate shows what the growth would have been if the on-quarter rate continues for a year.

Domestic demand shrank 0.3%, worse than the earlier release, showing a 0.2% decline, according to the data released Thursday. Public demand stood unchanged from the initial figure at plus 0.3%.

The latest numbers underline Japan’s fragile recovery, although the easing of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic has helped.

Japan has struggled over a shortage of imported parts from China, and the rest of Asia, such as computer chips for the auto industry, as well as inflation, especially the higher prices of energy, worsened by Russia's war in Ukraine.

The return of economic activity, especially tourism, is expected to bolster the rebound.

Restaurants and other businesses are welcoming the return of crowds, as vaccination is generally widespread in Japan. Although COVID cases still persist, including deaths, the nation has been gradually relaxing measures, such as crowd size restrictions or mask-wearing requirements.

Japan’s economy shrank 0.3% in the July-September period from the previous quarter. GDP is the total value of goods and services produced in a country.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Editors' Picks

Credit: WANF-TV

Fred Kalil retiring after 42-year sports broadcasting career6h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Raftermen

Review: The Atlanta Opera’s ‘Candide’ hits all the comedic high notes
17h ago

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
2h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia state Rep. Tish Naghise dies
6h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia state Rep. Tish Naghise dies
6h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey

HS basketball: State championship scores, schedule
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Congress members warned of significant health data breach
8m ago
GOP leader McConnell hospitalized after fall, spokesman says
10m ago
Suns' Kevin Durant out after injuring ankle in pregame slip
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Georgia high school basketball: State championship scores, schedule
2h ago
Factory shutdown raises concern over finding asthma medication
15h ago
5 bills to watch in the final days of the Georgia legislative session
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top