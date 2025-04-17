Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Japan reports a $63 billion trade surplus with the US as it talks with Trump on tariffs

Japan recorded a trade deficit for the fiscal year that just ended but racked up a $63 billion surplus with the United States
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters reacting after a Japanese negotiator held ministerial talks at the White House regarding U.S. tariffs, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters reacting after a Japanese negotiator held ministerial talks at the White House regarding U.S. tariffs, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)
By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — Japan recorded a trade deficit in its March-April fiscal year but racked up a surplus with the U.S., the Finance Ministry reported Thursday.

Japan’s global trade deficit totaled 5.2 trillion yen ($37 billion) for the fiscal year through March, for the fourth straight year of deficits, according to the provisional statistics.

The surplus with the U.S. ballooned to 9 trillion yen ($63 billion).

Exports to the U.S. are a contentious issue for U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese negotiators are in Washington to argue their case against higher U.S. tariffs. Japan is a key longtime U.S. ally and major investor in the U.S., employing hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Trump said on April 2 that he planned to impose a 24% tariff on imports from Japan as part of an announcement of higher tariffs on dozens of countries. After financial markets panicked, he put a partial 90-day hold on the import taxes, while increasing his already steep tariffs on Chinese goods to as much as 145%.

Japan still faces a 10% baseline tariff and a 25% tax on imported cars, auto parts, steel and aluminum exports. Most of those duties took effect recently, but they pose a grave challenge for embattled Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Some analysts say Tokyo could at some point announce surprise concessions, like importing more American rice. Rice holds a special place in the Japanese psyche as the nation's staple and has long been a protected sector in Japan. But recently a rice shortage has been pushing up prices.

Japan’s annual exports climbed 5.9% from a year earlier, helped by strong shipments of goods like computer chips and vehicles. Imports rose 4.7%. But a weaker Japanese yen made imports more costly.

A recent influx of foreign tourists to Japan has pushed exports higher, since such spending counts as exports.

For the month of March, Japan recorded a trade surplus of 544 billion yen ($4 billion). Exports climbed nearly 4% from a year earlier, for the sixth straight month of gains, although the surge was slower than in February.

Exports to the U.S. rose 3%, while shipments to the rest of Asia grew 5.5%. Exports to China fell, while shipments to Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea surged.

“This is likely due to the rerouting of exports within Asia to avoid tariff conflicts with the U.S.,” Min Joo Kang, a senior economist at ING, said in a report.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Threads: https://www.threads.net/@yurikageyama

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters reacting after a Japanese negotiator held ministerial talks at the White House regarding U.S. tariffs, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters reacting after a Japanese negotiator held ministerial talks at the White House regarding U.S. tariffs, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he departs after welcoming the 2025 College Football National Champions, the Ohio State University football team, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Trump joins tariff talks with Japan as US seeks deals amid trade wars

Asian shares mostly gain despite anxiety over Trump's trade war

1h ago

China's exports jump 12.4% in March as bigger US tariff hikes loom

The Latest

A released prisoner, center, is welcomed by family members outside the main gate of Insein prison as the head of Myanmar’s military government granted amnesty to thousands of prisoners to mark the country's traditional New Year Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Credit: AP

Myanmar frees around 4,900 prisoners to mark traditional new year

37m ago

China’s leader Xi Jinping arrives in Cambodia to wrap up 3-nation Southeast Asia tour

45m ago

Officials demand answers as crews work to restore power after another Puerto Rico blackout

52m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told the Atlanta Citizen Review Board he supports its oversight of police deadly force cases. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force

Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.

OPINION

TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats

You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?

Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.