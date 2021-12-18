Japan police search house of man linked to deadly Osaka fire

Police and fire officials on Saturday returned to the site in the middle of Osaka’s main business section of Kitashinchi. Media reports including NHK national television said they found traces of oil that might have been used in the fire.

Some experts were surprised by the death toll in a daytime fire that was largely put out within an hour. Authorities are investigating how the smoke filled the floor so quickly and the victims became trapped. There was no prior violation of fire prevention codes at the building, officials said.

There was no emergency exit in the clinic. The office had several compartments for consultations and workshops along just one aisle, with the main counseling room on the far end of the floor.

One of the visitors who witnessed the beginning of the fire at the reception desk was able to run out. It was yet known exactly how many people were inside the clinic, the investigator said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Osaka residents were in shock. Some brought flowers, bottled water and canned drinks as offerings to the spirits of the departed outside the building.

A neighborhood retiree, Seki Kageyama, 77, returned to the site after finding out about the large number of dead from what he thought was a minor fire. A sign advertising the burned-out clinic on the fourth floor still stood: “Nishi Umeda clinic for the mind and body of workers.”

“I thought a small fire broke out," he said. “I was really stunned when I heard that someone set a fire and killed people there.”

More than 70 fire engines and ambulances took part in extinguishing the blaze Friday morning. Firefighters initially found 27 people in a state of cardiac arrest, including three who were resuscitated at hospitals, according to the Osaka city fire department.

One woman was brought down by an aerial ladder from a window on the sixth floor.

Some of the clinic's clients who spoke to Japanese media said the clinic was popular and was always crowded with up to 20 people waiting, especially on Fridays when special counselling and programs were available for those preparing to return to work after sick leave.

The clinic’s psychiatrist, Kotaro Nishizawa, could not be reached since the fire.

In 2019 at the Kyoto Animation studio, an attacker stormed into the building and set it on fire, killing 36 people and injuring more than 30 others. The incident shocked Japan and drew an outpouring of grief from anime fans worldwide. In 2001, an intentionally set blaze in Tokyo’s Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people — the country’s worst known case of arson in modern times.

___

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo.

Caption Flowers and drinks are placed in front of a building where a fire broke out Friday in Osaka, western Japan, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Japanese police on Saturday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where the fire gutted an entire floor in the eight-story building, killing over 20 people trapped inside. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka) Credit: Chisato Tanaka Caption Flowers and drinks are placed in front of a building where a fire broke out Friday in Osaka, western Japan, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Japanese police on Saturday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where the fire gutted an entire floor in the eight-story building, killing over 20 people trapped inside. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka) Credit: Chisato Tanaka Credit: Chisato Tanaka

Caption A mourner offers a flower near a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. A fire that spread from a fourth-floor mental clinic in the eight-story building in downtown Osaka on Friday left more than 20 dead in what police were investigating as a possible case of arson and murder. (Yukie Nishizawa/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Yukie Nishizawa Caption A mourner offers a flower near a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. A fire that spread from a fourth-floor mental clinic in the eight-story building in downtown Osaka on Friday left more than 20 dead in what police were investigating as a possible case of arson and murder. (Yukie Nishizawa/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Yukie Nishizawa Credit: Yukie Nishizawa

Caption This photo shows a building where a fire broke out Friday in Osaka, western Japan, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Japanese police on Saturday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where the fire gutted an entire floor in the eight-story building, killing over 20 people trapped inside. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka) Credit: Chisato Tanaka Caption This photo shows a building where a fire broke out Friday in Osaka, western Japan, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Japanese police on Saturday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where the fire gutted an entire floor in the eight-story building, killing over 20 people trapped inside. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka) Credit: Chisato Tanaka Credit: Chisato Tanaka

Caption A police officer stands in front of the building where a fire broke out Friday in Osaka, western Japan, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Japanese police on Saturday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where the fire gutted an entire floor in the eight-story building, killing over 20 people trapped inside. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka) Credit: Chisato Tanaka Caption A police officer stands in front of the building where a fire broke out Friday in Osaka, western Japan, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Japanese police on Saturday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where the fire gutted an entire floor in the eight-story building, killing over 20 people trapped inside. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka) Credit: Chisato Tanaka Credit: Chisato Tanaka

Caption Investigators enter into a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. A fire that spread from a fourth-floor mental clinic in the eight-story building in downtown Osaka on Friday left more than 20 dead in what police were investigating as a possible case of arson and murder. (Yukie Nishizawa/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Yukie Nishizawa Caption Investigators enter into a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. A fire that spread from a fourth-floor mental clinic in the eight-story building in downtown Osaka on Friday left more than 20 dead in what police were investigating as a possible case of arson and murder. (Yukie Nishizawa/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Yukie Nishizawa Credit: Yukie Nishizawa

Caption Police cars are pulled up near a building where a fire broke out Friday in Osaka, western Japan, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Japanese police on Saturday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where the fire gutted an entire floor in the eight-story building, killing over 20 people trapped inside. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka) Credit: Chisato Tanaka Caption Police cars are pulled up near a building where a fire broke out Friday in Osaka, western Japan, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Japanese police on Saturday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where the fire gutted an entire floor in the eight-story building, killing over 20 people trapped inside. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka) Credit: Chisato Tanaka Credit: Chisato Tanaka