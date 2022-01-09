Japan PM: Deal reached on US military curbs to halt COVID

The measures, which last through the end of the month, force restaurants to close early, at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., and some must stop serving alcohol.

Government-backed restrictions also went into effect in Yamaguchi Prefecture, where Iwakuni base is located, and nearby Hiroshima. The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which documents the U.S. atomic bombing of Japan at the end of World War II, and Hiroshima Castle are both closed to visitors.

Other regions may order similar regulations if cases keep rising. People have been warned to stay home and avoid travel. Until recently, bars, shrines and shopping districts have been jam-packed with year-end shoppers and New Year's holiday travelers.

Japan has never had a lockdown but it has undergone periods of varying levels of restrictions, including school closures and event cancellations.

About 80% of the Japanese population have received the second vaccine shot. Boosters have barely started, with fewer than 1% receiving them, despite repeated promises by the government to speed up their rollout. Japan has set up stringent border controls, barring most incoming travel except for returning residents and citizens.

Japan has reported about 18,300 COVID-19-related deaths so far. On recent days, there have been just one or two deaths, and on some days, zero.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama