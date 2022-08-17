Japan makes arrests on bribery suspicions in Tokyo Olympics

Aoki said it was still looking into the matter and did not have immediate comment. The Japanese Olympic Committee was not immediately available for comment.

Japanese media reports said Takahashi denied wrongdoing, stressing he was paid for consulting services.

Tokyo hosted the Tokyo Games with much fanfare, as well as criticism, in summer 2021. The event was postponed by a year and held with no public ticket sales because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That came as a disappointment, as the games were supposed to drum up tourism revenue and put a spotlight on Japan’s prowess in a similar way as the 1964 Tokyo Olympics did.

The official price tag for the latest Tokyo Games was $13 billion, mostly public money. That was double the initial estimate when the International Olympic Committee awarded Tokyo the event, but less than the $25 billion some had predicted.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Combined Shape Caption This photo shows the headquarters of Aoki Holdings Inc., a clothing company, in Yokohama, near Tokyo Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. A former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee board member and three people from the clothing company that was a surprise sponsor of the 2020 Games were arrested on bribery suspicions Wednesday. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This photo shows the headquarters of Aoki Holdings Inc., a clothing company, in Yokohama, near Tokyo Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. A former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee board member and three people from the clothing company that was a surprise sponsor of the 2020 Games were arrested on bribery suspicions Wednesday. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited