Japan gets ready to shoot down N. Korea spy satellite debris

He also ordered the deployment of destroyers equipped with SM-3 ship-to-air missiles to coastal waters, according to a ministry statement.

“We are making the necessary preparation because of a possibility of issuing an order to destroy ballistic missiles and other objects,” the ministry said.

An order to fire missiles has to be approved by the prime minister.

North Korea is expected to carry out more weapons tests as the United States and South Korea continue their joint air exercise into next week.