X

Japan gets ready to shoot down N. Korea spy satellite debris

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
6 hours ago
Japan’s defense chief has ordered troops to activate missile interceptors and get ready to shoot down fragments from a North Korean satellite that may fall on the Japanese territory

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s defense chief on Saturday ordered troops to activate missile interceptors and get ready to shoot down fragments from a North Korean satellite that may fall on the Japanese territory.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un said earlier this week that its first military spy satellite that will be launched at an unspecified date.

North Korea has test-fired about 100 missiles since early last year, saying it was responding to joint U.S.-South Korean military drills that it calls an invasion rehearsal. Several of the missiles flew over Japan or landed off the northern Japanese coast.

Last week, North Korea test-launched a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada on Saturday instructed troops to ready PAC-3 surface-to-air missiles in southwestern Japan, including Okinawa and nearby islands, in an area believed to be under a flight path of a North Korean rocket that will carry the satellite.

He also ordered the deployment of destroyers equipped with SM-3 ship-to-air missiles to coastal waters, according to a ministry statement.

“We are making the necessary preparation because of a possibility of issuing an order to destroy ballistic missiles and other objects,” the ministry said.

An order to fire missiles has to be approved by the prime minister.

North Korea is expected to carry out more weapons tests as the United States and South Korea continue their joint air exercise into next week.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jet bridge collapse at Atlanta airport injures several employees1h ago

Credit: AP

Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Republicans call to repeal clean energy incentives amid Georgia green boom
23h ago

Credit: AP

Oklahoma county worried about fallout from racist recording
1h ago

Credit: AP

Oklahoma county worried about fallout from racist recording
1h ago

Credit: AP

Here’s where Braves’ Michael Harris II stands in rehab from lower back strain
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Sudan army says it will help foreigners leave amid fighting
14m ago
Longtime Trump ally Laxalt joins PAC supporting DeSantis
18m ago
Heat wave in Thailand prompts warning to stay indoors
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

How to celebrate the life of longtime Baptist leader Charles F. Stanley
20h ago
Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top