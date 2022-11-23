ajc logo
X

Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup

National & World News
By CIARÁN FAHEY, Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany at the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Another World Cup day, another World Cup shock.

Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany at the World Cup.

Both Doan and Asano play for German clubs.

Ilkay Gündogan had given four-time champion Germany the lead with a first-half penalty. But Doan, who plays for Freiburg, pounced on a rebound to equalize in the 76th minute after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino.

Then Asano, who plays for Bochum, sprinted clear of Nico Schlotterbeck and beat Neuer from a narrow angle in the 83rd minute of the first competitive meeting between the two nations.

The match was played a day after Argentina's 2-1 upset loss to Saudi Arabia.

Before Wednesday's game, Germany's players covered their mouths during the team photo in an apparent rebuke to FIFA following its decision to stop plans to wear armbands to protest discrimination in host nation Qatar.

Nancy Faeser, Germany’s sports minister, attended the match at the Khalifa International Stadium and was sitting beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino while wearing the same “One Love” armband that FIFA had outlawed with its threats of consequences.

It was only the third time Germany had lost its tournament-opening game after defeats against Algeria in 1982 and Mexico in 2018. In the other World Cup openers for Germany, the team had won 13 matches and drawn four.

Germany outplayed Japan for much of the match with 24 attempts on goal compared to Japan's 11. Despite giving away the penalty, Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda made a string of saves.

Germany next faces Spain on Sunday, while Japan takes on Costa Rica.

Germany’s buildup was fraught by protests and political statements because of Qatar’s human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers and members of the LGBTQ community.

Germany was playing at the World Cup for the first time since its shocking group-stage exit as defending champion in 2018, while Japan is appearing in its seventh straight World Cup and is looking to reach the quarterfinals for the first time.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Credit: Ricardo Mazalan

Credit: Ricardo Mazalan

Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

Credit: Luca Bruno

Credit: Luca Bruno

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Credit: Ricardo Mazalan

Credit: Ricardo Mazalan

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

What Georgia-Georgia Tech means to Brent Key59m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech should give Brent Key the job for good
19h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Falcons rookies Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone coming along at outside LB
1h ago

Atlanta shut out of Final Four through 2030
21h ago

Atlanta shut out of Final Four through 2030
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Senior Christopher Smith reflects on his journey at Georgia
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alex Brandon

US sending Ukraine $400M in weapons, ammunition, generators
10m ago
Stocks gain ground on Wall Street ahead of US holiday
13m ago
Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing teen and wounding 18
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Keri Janton

This Buford man is a beloved fixture at Sherwood's Drug Store
Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top