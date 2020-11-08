Japan emperor's brother proclaimed 1st in line to throne

Sunday’s ritual was scaled down from the original 350 to about 50 attendants that included Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and other top government officials, as well as prefectural representatives and select foreign dignitaries.

In a separate, closed ceremony later Sunday, Fumihito inherited an imperial sword symbolizing his status as crown prince.

Palace banquets and other events including public signing of congratulatory messages have been canceled as part of anti-virus measures.

Sunday's proclamation for the crown prince paves the way for the government to start discussing what to do with the dire shortage of heirs.

Naruhito's succession left only two younger men in line for the throne — Fumihito and his 14-year-old son, Hisahito. Naruhito’s 18-year-old daughter, Aiko, and the crown prince's two daughters Mako and Kako are not in line because they are women.

Japan's Imperial House Law, largely based on pre-war constitution, does not allow a female emperor and bars women when they marry commoners.

The government in 2005 considered the possibility of female emperors, but the discussion halted as soon as Hisahito was born the following year. Surveys have shown that most Japanese support having female emperors, as Aiko has become increasingly popular.

Suga recently said his government will begin studying ways to secure a stable imperial succession after the crown prince's proclamation.

Official duties increased during the reign of hugely popular former emperor Akihito, who actively interacted with the public, including visiting disaster-hit areas to console residents.

Fumihito, one of the outspoken members of the imperial family, has expressed his views on how the family should adapt to modern times. He has said he believed royal duties can be shared equally regardless of gender, though he declined to comment on whether female emperors should be allowed.

The imperial family currently has 13 women, including six who could marry and lose their royal status in coming years.

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito, better known as Prince Akishino, leaves the Imperial Palace after being formally declared first in line to succeed the Chrysanthemum Throne during a ceremony Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Carl Court Credit: Carl Court

In this photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Crown Prince Akishino, in orange robe, flanked by his wife Crown Princess Kiko, attends a ceremony for formally proclaims Akishino is the first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, in front of Emperor Naruhito, left, and Empress Masako, second from left, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Akishisho, Naruhito's younger brother, was formally sworn in as first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne in a traditional palace ritual that has been postponed for seven month and scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Japan's Crown Prince Akishino, in orange robe, flanked by his wife Crown Princess Kiko, second from left, attends a ceremony for formally proclaims Akishino is the first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne, with Emperor Naruhito, second from right, and Empress Masako, right, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Akishisho, Naruhito's younger brother, was formally sworn in as first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne in a traditional palace ritual that has been postponed for seven month and scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP) Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT