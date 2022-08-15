ajc logo
X

Japan ekes out growth as consumers splurge amid COVID surge

A Japanese flag flutters at the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo on July 29, 2022. Japan’s economy grew at an annual rate of 2.2% for the April-June quarter from the previous quarter, the government said Monday, Aug. 15, as consumer spending rebounded with COVID-19 restrictions getting gradually lifted. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Combined ShapeCaption
A Japanese flag flutters at the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo on July 29, 2022. Japan’s economy grew at an annual rate of 2.2% for the April-June quarter from the previous quarter, the government said Monday, Aug. 15, as consumer spending rebounded with COVID-19 restrictions getting gradually lifted. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

National & World News
By YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Japan’s economy grew at an annual rate of 2.2% for the April-June quarter from the previous quarter, as consumer spending rebounded with COVID-19 restrictions getting gradually lifted

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy grew at an annual rate of 2.2% for the April-June quarter from the previous quarter, the government said Monday, as consumer spending rebounded with COVID-19 restrictions getting gradually lifted.

Japan’s gross domestic product, or GDP, the sum of the value of a nation’s products and services, expanded 0.5% from January-March, during which the economy had stayed flat, according to the Cabinet Office’s preliminary estimates.

Economists had forecast 0.6% on-quarter growth.

The annual numbers show how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year.

Private consumption jumped at an annual rate of 4.6%. Public investment rose at an annual rate of 3.8%. Exports gained 3.7%, while imports grew 2.7%, both annual rates.

One major risk for the world’s third-largest economy has been higher prices, especially in the energy sector, brought on by global inflation. Russia’s war in Ukraine has pushed already high energy prices still higher, a major negative for resource-poor Japan.

The Japanese yen has weakened to two-decade lows against the dollar, recently trading at about 135 yen to the dollar, making imports relatively more expensive. After the release of GDP data, the dollar was trading at about 133 yen.

On the plus side, the weak yen works as a plus for Japan’s giant exporters like Toyota Motor Corp. by boosting the value of overseas earnings when translated into yen.

The coronavirus pandemic is another factor. Japan’s last government-backed restrictions to try to curb infections ended in March.

COVID-19 cases have surged dramatically in recent months to record highs in some areas — a jump attributed to the greater availability of tests, more transmissible variants and a segment of the population being under-vaccinated despite the shots being readily available.

Some analysts think Japan’s economic growth will drop again in the July-September period.

“After a much brighter spring, we think the economy will slow again this quarter on the back of weaker consumer spending due to rising COVID-19 infections,” said Takayuki Toji, economist at SuMi TRUST.

“Exports should be supported by the lifting of the urban blockade in China and capital investment should remain firm but slowing global growth due to monetary tightening in the U.S. and Europe will take its toll.”

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Editors' Picks
Braves mount ninth-inning rally to stun Marlins, sweep four-game series 5h ago
Five observations on the Braves’ win over the Marlins and what’s ahead
3h ago
Another violent weekend in metro Atlanta claims 4 lives, 11 others injured
6h ago
Preseason football rankings: Hughes, Schley County join four 2021 champs at No. 1
8h ago
Preseason football rankings: Hughes, Schley County join four 2021 champs at No. 1
8h ago
Falcons’ Drake London misses practice, likely out for the week
2h ago
The Latest
Raiders move to 2-0 in preseason with 26-20 win over Vikings
32m ago
Strike four: Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads
55m ago
Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis
1h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top