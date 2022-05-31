Japan court: Nuclear plant's tsunami safeguards inadequate

The government has been urging plants to resume operations to replace fossil fuels and reduce global warming. It is now accelerating that push because of fears of a power crunch following its pledge to phase out imports of Russian coal, liquefied gas and oil as part of international sanctions against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

About 1,200 people from the area of the Tomari plant and elsewhere filed a lawsuit in late 2012 demanding that it be decommissioned because of inadequate earthquake and tsunami protections. In its ruling, the court dismissed that demand.

Chief Judge Tetsuya Taniguchi said Hokkaido Electric failed to take steps to address safety concerns and demonstrate the adequacy of the plant's existing seawall, which was built after the Fukushima disaster but has since faced questions about its weak foundation.

The operator has proposed a new seawall that it says could protect the plant from a tsunami as high as 16.5 meters (54 feet), but provided no details about its structure or other plans, the court said. The plant is located at a height of 10 meters (33 feet) above the sea's surface.

The court also ruled that Hokkaido Electric had failed to adequately explain how it can ensure the safety of spent nuclear fuel inside the reactors.