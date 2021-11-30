ajc logo
X

Japan confirms first case of new coronavirus variant

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk along a street in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Caption
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk along a street in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Credit: Koji Sasahara

Credit: Koji Sasahara

National & World News
20 minutes ago
Japan confirmed on Tuesday its first case of the new omicron coronavirus variant, a visitor who recently arrived from Namibia

TOKYO (AP) — Japan confirmed on Tuesday its first case of the new omicron coronavirus variant, a visitor who recently arrived from Namibia, an official said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the patient, a man in his 30s, tested positive upon arrival at an airport on Sunday and was isolated and is being treated at a hospital.

A genome analysis confirmed Tuesday that he was infected with the new variant, which was first identified in South Africa.

Japan announced on Monday that it will ban all foreign visitors beginning Tuesday as an emergency precaution against the variant.

The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on the early evidence, saying it could lead to surges with “severe consequences.”

Caption
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk through the row of ginkgo trees along a sidewalk as the trees and sidewalk are covered with the bright yellow leaves Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk through the row of ginkgo trees along a sidewalk as the trees and sidewalk are covered with the bright yellow leaves Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Caption
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk through the row of ginkgo trees along a sidewalk as the trees and sidewalk are covered with the bright yellow leaves Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Iran makes maximalist demands as Vienna nuclear talks open
13m ago
'The Lost Daughter' wins big at 31st Gotham Awards
16m ago
Myanmar court postpones verdict for ousted leader Suu Kyi
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top