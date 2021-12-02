Japan coast guard rescues man a day after his boat capsizes

The man was able to talk and was taken to a hospital after the rescuers brought him back to port.

It was unclear what the man was doing at the time of the accident and what caused the boat to capsize.

Elsewhere, the coast guard said it received a distress signal on Wednesday saying one person fell into the sea from the cargo ship Houei Crystal, which was carrying 18 Vietnamese crew members. Later in the day it received reports from a Russian cargo ship passing nearby that it spotted a lifeboat carrying 17 crew members who were alive. It said the Russian ship was remaining in the area until two Japan coast guard ships and others from South Korea arrive.

It said the Panamanian-registered ship apparently sank for unknown reasons in open seas about 340 kilometers (210 miles) northeast of Japan's western coast.