Japan celebrates as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto win World Series with Dodgers

TOKYO (AP) — The World Series trophy is headed to Los Angeles, but the party is extending all the way to Japan.

People milled around local train stations in Tokyo on Thursday morning as newspaper extras were ready to roll off the presses, proclaiming Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto as world champions along with their Dodgers teammates after a stirring Game 5 victory over the New York Yankees.

“I want to thank my Japanese fans for coming all the way to cheer me this season," Ohtani said on Japanese television. "That cheering gave me some energy so I’m glad I could return the gratitude my winning.”