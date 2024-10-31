Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Japan celebrates as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto win World Series with Dodgers

The World Series trophy is headed to Los Angeles, but the party is extending all the way to Japan
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates with the trophy after their win against the New York Yankees in Game 5 to win the baseball World Series, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

AP

AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates with the trophy after their win against the New York Yankees in Game 5 to win the baseball World Series, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (AP)
By STEPHEN WADE – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — The World Series trophy is headed to Los Angeles, but the party is extending all the way to Japan.

People milled around local train stations in Tokyo on Thursday morning as newspaper extras were ready to roll off the presses, proclaiming Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto as world champions along with their Dodgers teammates after a stirring Game 5 victory over the New York Yankees.

“I want to thank my Japanese fans for coming all the way to cheer me this season," Ohtani said on Japanese television. "That cheering gave me some energy so I’m glad I could return the gratitude my winning.”

The newspaper handouts are a Tokyo tradition when Japan celebrates a big event. And this is a huge one for a country whose players were once considered too small, or only good pitchers. Now, there is now strong pride in the fact that their players are among the best in the game.

Japan defeated the United States in the World Baseball Classic final last year in Miami, another sign of the country's prowess in the American pastime.

It was also a victory for Ohtani's hometown in northern Japan — Oshu City — where fans have been gathering all week and anticipating their superstar hero would help deliver the title.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates their win against the New York Yankees in Game 5 to win the baseball World Series, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates after the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in Game 5 to win the baseball World Series, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Fans in Shohei Ohtani's Japanese hometown watch Dodgers reach brink of World Series title
Placeholder Image

AP

The world is watching and Japan is visiting when Ohtani's Dodgers face the Yankees in Los...
Placeholder Image

AP

Shohei Ohtani's rural hometown honors its superstar son -- from city hall to the hair...
Placeholder Image

AP

Yamamoto shuts down Yankees, Freeman homers again as Dodgers win 4-2 for 2-0 World Series...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

World Series: Freddie Freeman wins MVP award after tying record with 12 RBIs for Dodgers14m ago
Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat...25m ago
Yankees fans who interfered with Betts' catch are banned from Game 5 of the World Series29m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

What did the 2024 Atlanta Michelin Guide get wrong, right? AJC dining critics weigh in
911 call: Four Seasons shooting suspect had guns, Nazi paraphernalia in unit
More than half million early voters in Georgia didn’t vote in 2020