Japan celebrates as Ohtani becomes the first major leaguer to reach 50-50 milestone

Shohei Ohtani's feat of becoming the first major leaguer with at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season was met with extra editions of newspapers for fans to read on their way to work
A pedestrian takes a photo of an extra edition of the Sports Nippon newspaper reporting on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani becoming the first player in major league history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A pedestrian takes a photo of an extra edition of the Sports Nippon newspaper reporting on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani becoming the first player in major league history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
58 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s feat of becoming the first major leaguer with at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season was met with extra editions of newspapers for fans to read on their way to work on Friday morning in Japan.

Ohtani raced past the 50-50 milestone as he hit three homes and stole two bases in a game during the 20-4 rout of the Miami Marlins on Thursday, securing a playoff berth for the Dodgers.

The news topped morning headlines, and “Ohtani-san” was the No. 1 trending topic of social media platform X.

There was also praise from the Japanese government.

“We would like to express our heartfelt congratulations on his achievement of this giant record,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said as he responded to the first question at his regular news conference Friday. “We look forward to seeing more successes from Ohtani, who has already achieve numerous feats and pioneered new grounds."

Ohtani, who debuted in Major League Baseball in 2018 with the Los Angeles Angels, has become Japan's national icon and pride.

Yu Tachibana, a 44-year-old office worker, was a lucky one to get a copy of the special newspaper edition for her 18-year-old son who plays baseball. She says nobody had thought a Japanese player would so well a decade ago. “It is very encouraging," she said, as she noted a saying where there is a will, there is a way.

A wave of congratulatory messages were posted on social media.

“Japan’s record-making machine has done it again," U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said in his message on X. “Congratulations to Shohei Ohtani on an incredible baseball achievement. A true global ambassador of the game.”

___

Pedestrians line up to obtain an extra edition of the Sports Nippon newspaper reporting on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani becoming the first player in major league history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Pedestrians try to obtain an extra edition of the Sports Hochi newspaper reporting on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani becoming the first player in major league history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A pedestrian reads an extra edition of the Sports Hochi newspaper reporting on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani becoming the first player in major league history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Pedestrians read an extra edition of the Sports Nippon newspaper reporting on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani becoming the first player in major league history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Pedestrians line up to obtain an extra edition of the Sports Nippon newspaper reporting on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani becoming the first player in major league history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Pedestrians try to obtain an extra edition of the Sports Hochi newspaper reporting on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani becoming the first player in major league history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

