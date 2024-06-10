Nation & World News

Jannik Sinner is No. 1 in the rankings for the first time and already is looking ahead to Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner has moved up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings for the first time
Italy's Jannik Sinner clenches his fist after scoring a point against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Italy's Jannik Sinner clenches his fist after scoring a point against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — As pleased as Jannik Sinner was to make his debut at No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, he already was looking ahead to what comes next.

So no big party to mark the significance of the occasion?

“Look, not really,” Sinner said with a chuckle in a video interview with The Associated Press from his home base of Monte Carlo. “I am in the middle of the season. There are very important tournaments coming up — there is Wimbledon. It’s a great achievement, which I am going to celebrate with my loved ones, for sure, at some point. Obviously very happy; it’s a dream come true. But in other ways, now new challenges are coming up.”

The 22-year-old Sinner, who replaced the injured Novak Djokovic atop the ATP, is the first player from Italy to reach No. 1 since computerized rankings began in 1973. Sinner will be the top-seeded man at the All England Club, where play begins July 1.

He figures his new status, along with his first Grand Slam trophy — from the Australian Open in January — mean opponents view him differently.

“They don’t have nothing to lose anymore against me, and I have everything to lose, but this is the exciting part. And I like that. ... You have to work on having new solutions on the court, and this is going to be hopefully my next step," Sinner said. “Trying to prepare myself in a way of being more unpredictable on court. This is what I want to learn in the next months.”

He is 33-3 in 2024 with three titles.

“In the beginning of the year, we said, ‘We are going hunting, and then we’ll see what we can catch.’ And this now is still the same,” Sinner said. “Every tournament is a great opportunity to show something new and to show, also, the (will) to win as much as we can. But you don’t forget, also, the process. If you want to become a better tennis player, sometimes you have to miss. Sometimes you have to lose.”

Two of his three defeats came against Carlos Alcaraz, the 21-year-old from Spain with whom Sinner is developing quite a rivalry. One loss came Friday in five sets in the semifinals at the French Open, which Alcaraz went on to win by beating Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

"I hope he and I keep playing each other for the next 10 years,” Alcaraz said about Sinner. “He makes me a better player. He makes me wake up in the morning and try to improve.”

Alcaraz's third major title moved him up one place to No. 2, with Djokovic and Zverev next.

Djokovic was the defending champion in Paris and needed to return to the final to stay at No. 1 because of a lack of play this year and failure to reach a title match anywhere. He tore the meniscus in his right knee during a victory last week, withdrew before the quarterfinals and had surgery. It's unclear how long the 24-time major champion will be sidelined.

“I hope that Novak comes back as soon as possible. Hopefully he can, somehow, play Wimbledon,” said Sinner, eliminated by Djokovic there each of the last two years, “because it would be a tough loss for Wimbledon not having him.”

Iga Swiatek's third consecutive championship at Roland Garros — her fourth in five years in Paris and fifth major overall — increased what already was a large lead as the WTA's No. 1.

Coco Gauff climbed to a career-best No. 2, making the 20-year-old from Florida the first American to be that high in the rankings since Serena Williams in May 2017. Gauff, last year's U.S. Open champion, reached the French Open singles semifinals before losing to Swiatek and won her first Slam doubles title, teaming with Katerina Siniakova.

Aryna Sabalenka swapped places with Gauff and is No. 3, followed by 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina.

Jasmine Paolini, a 28-year-old Italian who lost to Swiatek on Saturday in her first major final, jumped to No. 7, her first time in the top 10. Paolini was No. 15 before the French Open.

Paolini and Sinner gave Italy a semifinalist in both women’s and men’s singles during the same Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

FILE - Jannik Sinner of Italy holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup aloft after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Sinner made his debut at No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, June 10, moving up one spot to replace the injured Novak Djokovic. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic slipped during his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024. Novak Djokovic withdrew from the French Open with an injured right knee on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, ending his title defense and meaning he will relinquish the No. 1 ranking. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Italy's Jannik Sinner plays a shot against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Poland's Iga Swiatek holds the trophy after winning the women's final of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Jasmine Paolini at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the U.S. congratulates Poland's Iga Swiatek, rear, who won the semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz kisses the trophy after winning the men's final of the French Open tennis tournament against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Italy's Jannik Sinner serves against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates as she won the women's final of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Jasmine Paolini at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the U.S., left, and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic hold the trophy as they won the women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Heat waves could spell trouble for pregnant Georgians

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

AJC ON CAMPUS
Augusta presidential pick, Emory to review protest response

Credit: AP

Biden appoints Emory Winship doctor to National Cancer Advisory Board

Credit: AP

Jan. 6 rioter in US House runoff storms off Atlanta debate stage

Credit: AP

Jan. 6 rioter in US House runoff storms off Atlanta debate stage

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Street racing arrests made as APD leaders seek to combat ‘resurgence’
The Latest

Credit: AP

Blinken returns to Mideast as Israel-Hamas cease-fire proposal hangs in balance after...
5m ago
Australia PM urges activists to 'turn the heat down' after US Consulate vandalized over...
10m ago
Martha's Vineyard is about to run out of pot. That's led to a lawsuit and a scramble by...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

it'll be only SEC and ACC at College World Series
The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Dornoch, Atlanta race horse, wins the Belmont Stakes, beats 17 to 1 odds