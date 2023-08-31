BreakingNews
Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised

Jannik Sinner dominates fellow Italian to advance at US Open

Jannik Sinner advanced to the U.S. Open third round Thursday with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 victory over fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
19 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner advanced to the U.S. Open's third round Thursday with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 victory over fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

The sixth-seeded Sinner improved to 10-0 lifetime against his countrymen. He's seeking at deep run at Flushing Meadows after reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon this year and the quarterfinals at last year’s U.S. Open, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set marathon after holding a match point.

“I felt now my game has improved a little bit and developed,” said the 22-year-old Sinner, who won 89% of his first-serve points and was successful in 22 of 25 trips to the net. “Physically, I’m good and let’s see what’s coming.”

Elsewhere, Jack Draper upset an apparently ailing Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4, 7-5, extending his return to the tour after being out more than two months with a shoulder injury.

Draper, a 21-year Brit who only came back to the tour in early August, showed no signs of injury with strong serves and groundstrokes, while Hurkacz appeared listless at times and called the courtside medics over during a changeover in the final set.

It dashed the hopes of the 17th seed from Poland, who came into the U.S. Open after a strong semifinal showing at the tune-up event in Cincinnati when he had a match point against No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz before eventually losing in three sets.

In other action, Andy Murray faces No. 19 seed Grigor Dimitrov, No. 12 Alexander Zverev plays German Daniel Altmaier, and John Isner seeks to delay his planned retirement with his match against fellow American Michael Mmoh.

Later in night matches on Arthur Ashe Stadium, defending champion Alcaraz takes on Lloyd Harris, a South African who reached the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows in 2021, and No. 3 Jessica Pegula faces Patricia Maria Tig.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC File

BREAKING
Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised25m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Judge sets possible release date of Trump special grand jury’s report
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kemp rejects talk of special session, says punishing Fani Willis carries risks
3h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Brother, sister found dead from gunshot wounds on side of Gwinnett interstate
53m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Brother, sister found dead from gunshot wounds on side of Gwinnett interstate
53m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta apartment flipper faces two foreclosures after market turns
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Julie Ertz retires from soccer after 10-year career and 2 Women's World Cup titles
5m ago
Squeezing in one last summer trip over Labor Day weekend? Expect crowded airports and...
11m ago
Guardians claim former Angels pitchers Giolito, López and Moore off waivers, sources...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
4h ago
‘Show them who we are’: Braves excited for Dodgers series that affects playoff seed
8h ago
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top