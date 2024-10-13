Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic to take Shanghai Masters title, Sabalenka reigns in Wuhan

Sinner became the first man to win more than six titles in a season since Andy Murray won nine in 2016. He also pulled level in his career record against Djokovic, now at four wins apiece.

“It was a very tough match, obviously, playing against Novak is one of the toughest challenges we have,” Sinner said. “It’s tough to tell you a secret about (Djokovic) because he doesn’t have any weaknesses. You have to try and use the small chances that he gives you, but there are not many during the match. He is a legend of our sport, he’s very tough to play against, so I am very happy.”

The victory for Sinner came after he lost the final of the China Open in Beijing to Carlos Alcaraz and amid an ongoing doping case.

The 23-year-old Sinner is now 8-2 against top-5 opponents on hard courts this year, with both losses coming against Alcaraz, who watched Sunday’s final from the stands.

The 37-year-old Djokovic was playing in China for this first time in five years.

He also lost to Sinner in the Australian Open semifinals. His only title for the year so far was at the Paris Olympics, where he beat Alcaraz for the gold medal.

“I think I played some really good tennis, but congratulations to Jannik,” Djokovic said. “He was just too good today. Too strong, too fast, well done. You’re having an incredible year. You deserve this.”

Sabalenka wins Wuhan Open

Aryna Sabalenka won the Wuhan Open for a third year in a row after beating Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in the final.

The second-ranked Sabalenka claimed her fourth title of the season, which include the Australian and U.S. Open.

The Belarussian player took her record at the tournament to 17-0.

