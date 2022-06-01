ajc logo
X

Janitor corrals curious cougar in empty California classroom

In this photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, is a mountain lion after it entered an empty high school classroom in Pescadero, Calif., Wednesday, June 1, 2022. A quick-thinking member of the custodial staff was opening Pescadero High for the school day when the juvenile cougar was spotted and was able to safely confine the mountain lion said Detective Javier Acosta with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. No students or teachers were on campus at the time, Acosta said. (Javier Acosta/San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, is a mountain lion after it entered an empty high school classroom in Pescadero, Calif., Wednesday, June 1, 2022. A quick-thinking member of the custodial staff was opening Pescadero High for the school day when the juvenile cougar was spotted and was able to safely confine the mountain lion said Detective Javier Acosta with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. No students or teachers were on campus at the time, Acosta said. (Javier Acosta/San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP)

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Authorities say a quick-thinking custodian safely confined a mountain lion in an empty classroom after it entered a Northern California high school

PESCADERO, Calif. (AP) — A quick-thinking custodian safely confined a curious cougar in an empty classroom after it entered a Northern California high school Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The custodian was opening Pescadero High for the school day when the juvenile mountain lion was spotted, said Detective Javier Acosta with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. No students or teachers were on campus at the time, Acosta said.

“The mountain lion casually walked through campus and decided to go into an English classroom,” he said. “The custodian acted quickly and managed to shut the door behind it.”

Acosta said the animal, estimated to be about 40 pounds (18 kilos), appeared “lost and scared."

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife tranquilized the cat and sent it to the Oakland Zoo for examination.

The underweight male was estimated to be 4 to 6 months old and had a fractured tooth that will need to be extracted before the cat can be released back into the wild, KTVU-TV reported.

Pescadero is a small coastal community about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Editors' Picks
NBCUniversal will operate huge new Assembly film studio in Doraville6h ago
Investor-owned housing emerging as key issue for metro Atlanta officials
9h ago
Chick-fil-A halts relocation effort near North DeKalb Mall redevelopment site
14h ago
Lawrenceville official suspended after another sexual harassment investigation
8h ago
Lawrenceville official suspended after another sexual harassment investigation
8h ago
Leader of now-defunct Colombian drug cartel dies in US jail
12h ago
The Latest
Names listed for Saudi golf league, battle lines drawn
15m ago
Former Corinthian students get federal student debt erased
21m ago
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
23m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
19h ago
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top