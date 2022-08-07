Janice Longone, chronicler of US culinary history, dies

Longone said that she believed the collection showed how American agriculture and culinary practices defined regional customs and traditions. Her collection included cookbooks from the 1800s and early 1900s called “charity cookbooks” that were sold as fundraisers and immigrant cookbooks.

“Our hope is we have gathered materials that offer researchers access into a new way of looking at American history,” she said in a 2010 University of Michigan article. “That could be the rethinking of the role of women, who were publishing more than 150 years ago charity cookbooks, which often reflected the pressing issues of the day, or simply, the impact of refrigeration on American tastes and lifestyles.”