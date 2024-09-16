Jane's Addiction cancels its tour after onstage concert fracas

BOSTON (AP) — The alternative rock band Jane's Addiction has scuttled its latest tour following an onstage scuffle between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.

"The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group. As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour," the band said in a brief statement Monday.

The move comes after videos captured Farrell lunging at Navarro at a Friday concert in Boston, bumping Navarro with his shoulder before taking a swing at the guitarist with his right arm. Navarro is seen holding his right arm out to keep Farrell away before Farrell is dragged away by others on stage. The show ended shortly after and the band apologized.