ajc logo
X

Janelle Monáe stuns in futuristic Met Gala look

Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

caption arrowCaption
Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

National & World News
By BEATRICE DUPUY and JOHN CARUCCI
38 minutes ago
Janelle Monáe has brought a bit of the future to the Met Gala, donning a glittering Ralph Lauren look

Janelle Monáe brought a bit of the future to the Met Gala, donning a glittering Ralph Lauren look.

The Grammy-nominated singer left their hats at home for a glittering headpiece attached to a black and white figure-hugging gown.

"This is gilded glamour from the future," Monáe told The Associated Press. "I came here from the future."

It's no surprise the singer-song writer would bring their affinity for sci-fi to Monday's Met Gala.

Monáe, who recently said they are nonbinary, released a sci-fi book titled “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer.” The book elaborates on Monae's Afrofuturistic album “Dirty Computer” and shares tales with several other collaborators about how different threads from “queerness, race, gender plurality and love — become tangled with future possibilities of memory and time in such a totalitarian landscape.”

“It’s supporting LGBTQI plus communities through Afrofuturism,” Monáe told Vogue on the carpet.

Asked how long their look took to pull together, Monáe raised two fingers: “Two minutes."

As an artist, Monae said they loved being able to work with a team to create the glamorous look for the night.

“I’m still an art school kid student,” Monáe told Vogue.

___

For more of AP’s Met Gala coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/met-gala.

caption arrowCaption
Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

caption arrowCaption
Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

caption arrowCaption
Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

caption arrowCaption
Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

caption arrowCaption
Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

caption arrowCaption
Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety
12m ago
AP source: WNBA to honor Griner with decal on teams' floors
21m ago
Judge lets Tulsa Race Massacre reparations lawsuit proceed
31m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top