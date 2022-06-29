ajc logo
X

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Pat Cipollone, former WH counsel

FILE - White House counsel Pat Cipollone listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, March 29, 2020, in Washington. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has issued a subpoena to Cipollone. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - White House counsel Pat Cipollone listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, March 29, 2020, in Washington. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has issued a subpoena to Cipollone. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

National & World News
By NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press
Updated 56 minutes ago
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has issued a subpoena to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued a subpoena Wednesday to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who is said to have stridently warned against former President Donald Trump's efforts to try to overturn his election loss.

It's the first public step the committee has taken since receiving the public testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, the one-time junior aide who accused Trump of knowing his supporters were armed on Jan. 6 and demanding that he be taken to the U.S. Capitol that day.

Cipollone, who was Trump’s top White House lawyer, is said to have raised concerns about the former president’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat and at one point threatened to resign. The committee said he could have information about several efforts by Trump allies to subvert the Electoral College, from organizing so-called alternate electors in states Biden won to trying to appoint as attorney general a loyalist who pushed false theories of voter fraud.

Cipollone has been placed in key moments after the election by Hutchinson as well as by former Justice Department lawyers who appeared for a hearing the week before.

Hutchinson said Cipollone warned prior to Jan. 6 that there would be “serious legal concerns” if Trump went to the Capitol with the protesters expected to rally outside.

The morning of Jan. 6, she testified, Cipollone restated his concerns that if Trump did go to the Capitol to try to intervene in the certification of the election, “we're going to get charged with every crime imaginable.”

And as the insurrection went on, she says she heard Meadows tell Cipollone that Trump was sympathetic to rioters wanting to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence.

“You heard it,” Meadows told Cipollone, in her recollection. “He thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn't think they're doing anything wrong.”

Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the chairman and vice chairman of the committee, said in their letter to Cipollone that while he had previously given the committee an “informal interview” on April 13, his refusal to provide on-the-record testimony made their subpoena necessary.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who sits on the committee, said last week that Cipollone told the committee he tried to intervene when he heard Trump was being advised by Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who wanted to push false claims of voter fraud. Federal agents recently seized Clark's cell phone and conducted a search of his Virginia home.

Clark had drafted a letter for key swing states that was never sent but would have falsely claimed the department had discovered troubling irregularities in the election. Cipollone was quoted by one witness as having told Trump the letter was a “murder-suicide pact.”

___

This version corrects Cipollone's comment on Jan. 6 as having “serious legal concerns,” not “consequences.”

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - White House counsel Pat Cipollone arrives for the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 12, 2020. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has issued a subpoena to Cipollone. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)

Credit: Greg Nash

FILE - White House counsel Pat Cipollone arrives for the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 12, 2020. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has issued a subpoena to Cipollone. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)

Credit: Greg Nash

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - White House counsel Pat Cipollone arrives for the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 12, 2020. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has issued a subpoena to Cipollone. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)

Credit: Greg Nash

Credit: Greg Nash

Editors' Picks
DeKalb CEO teases plan to make county cops among state’s best paid9h ago
Atlanta officials push for stronger prosecution of negligent apartment landlords
6h ago
Braves’ Will Smith has learned a lot through long career as reliever
3h ago
Alpharetta doctor sentenced to 3 years in federal prison
Alpharetta doctor sentenced to 3 years in federal prison
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
13h ago
The Latest
Toll now at 53 in San Antonio as families wait for answers
10m ago
1st Native American treasurer to push economic development
11m ago
Mexican migrant in Texas tragedy hoped to reach kin in Ohio
14m ago
Featured
When her four-year-old grandson Kawan Ward was unresponsive and feverish one morning in April, Vanessa Ward waited for a Grady ambulance to arrive for over an hour before driving him to Egleston Children’s Hospital near Emory University herself. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
13h ago
Abortion in Georgia: Here is what’s currently legal — and not
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top