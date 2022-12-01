ajc logo
X

Jamie Lee Curtis to receive AARP Career Achievement Award

National & World News
Updated 45 minutes ago
“Scream Queen” Jamie Lee Curtis is this year’s recipient of AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Scream Queen" Jamie Lee Curtis will be this year's recipient of AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor.

Curtis will receive the honor at the AARP’s annual Best Movies and TV for Grownups ceremony, the group announced Thursday. Alan Cumming returns to host the ceremony, which will be telecast on “Great Performances” on PBS on Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

“Jamie Lee Curtis’ longstanding, ever-increasing career shatters Hollywood’s outmoded stereotypes about aging, and it exemplifies what AARP’s Movies for Grownups program is all about,” AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said in a statement.

Since stepping into the role of Laurie Strode in "Halloween" in 1978, the 64-year-old horror queen starred in her last installment of the slasher series "Halloween Ends," and the blockbuster indie film, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" this year.

“We are delighted to honor Curtis, who at 19 became an iconic ‘scream queen’ in ‘Halloween,’ then grew up to be a master in comic and dramatic roles, too," Jenkins said.

Curtis, whose other credits include, “True Lies,” “A Fish Called Wanda,” “Freaky Friday,” “Knives Out” and the television series “Scream Queens,” is an Emmy nominee and a British Academy Film Award winner. Her films have, over her four-decade-long career, earned $2.5 billion at the box office, the statement said.

The AARP’s Movies for Grownups program champions movies that resonate with viewers 50 and over, and fights ageism in the entertainment industry. Previous honorees include Lily Tomlin, George Clooney, Annette Bening, Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro and Michael Douglas.

Credit: Andy Kropa

Credit: Andy Kropa

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Finger-pointing starts over long waits for Georgia voters 2h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Lawyers told to choose between GOP chair and 10 other fake electors
19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police say teen was targeted in shooting that killed 2 on 17th Street bridge
20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police say teen was targeted in shooting that killed 2 on 17th Street bridge
20h ago

Credit: File photo

8 alleged metro Atlanta gang members convicted in teen’s execution-style murder
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Applications for jobless benefits decline last week
7m ago
Suspicious package found at US Embassy in Spain amid probe
8m ago
An inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slows to still-high 6%
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
13h ago
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top