Jamie Foxx plans to play lead role in new Mike Tyson biopic

On the heels of Hulu's announcement of a Tyson miniseries to be made without his involvement, the boxing great said he's producing a limited series starring Jamie Foxx. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese and Foxx also are among the producers.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson said in a statement Monday. He said he looks forward to creating a series that “not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”