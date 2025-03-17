James Taylor songs will fuel an upcoming stage musical, 'Fire & Rain'

NEW YORK (AP) — Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton and Neil Diamond — step aside. The next musical icon to turn their songs into a stage musical will be James Taylor.

Taylor's songs will fuel "Fire & Rain," a musical announced Monday, in development with a story by playwright and actor Tracy Letts and direction by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

“Fire and Rain” is one of Taylor’s most iconic songs, released in 1970 on his second album, “Sweet Baby James.” It reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Other hits include “You've Got a Friend” and “How Sweet It Is.”