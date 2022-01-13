James scores 34 but Lakers stumble, fall to Kings 125-116

The Lakers repeatedly built sizeable leads but then let them slip away. They led by six at halftime before the Kings took control in the third quarter, outscoring Los Angeles 40-23.

Sacramento didn’t trail after that, sending the Lakers to their second consecutive loss after winning four in a row.

Los Angeles led most of the first half.

James made four straight shots and then fed Austin Reaves, who was fouled while dunking and converted the three-point play. Reaves later made a 3-pointer that put Los Angeles ahead 51-39.

Trailing 67-53, the Kings closed the first half on an 8-0 run and then scored the first five points of the third quarter.

Fox fueled another big run later in the third when Sacramento scored 15 straight and led 92-79.

MONK LOVES THE KINGS

Monk has had some of his best games this season against the Kings. In four games versus Sacramento, Monk has put up 88 total points for a 22.0 average – 10 points better than his overall average of 12.0.

PLAY OF THE GAME

After Trevor Ariza blocked a shot by Fox, James grabbed the rebound and fed the ball to Monk sprinting down the right side of the court. Monk drove toward the basket and laid the ball high off the glass for James, who was cutting through the lane and dunked.

TIP-INS

Lakers: James has scored 31 or more in 11 of his last 12 games. … Carmelo Anthony was held out because of lower back tightness. Sekou Doumbouya was signed to a two-way contract.

Kings: Richaun Holmes has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocol and is working on his conditioning before rejoining the team. .,. Tristan Thompson did not play because of a non-COVID-19 illness.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Face the Nuggets in Denver on Saturday. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 in Denver.

Kings: Play the Rockets at home Friday. Houston won two of the three games between the teams last season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after missing a three point shot in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. The Kings won 125-116. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Credit: José Luis Villegas Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after missing a three point shot in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. The Kings won 125-116. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Credit: José Luis Villegas Credit: José Luis Villegas

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) battle for position under the basket in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Credit: José Luis Villegas Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) battle for position under the basket in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Credit: José Luis Villegas Credit: José Luis Villegas

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, works referee Derek Richardson, during a timeout left in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Credit: José Luis Villegas Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, works referee Derek Richardson, during a timeout left in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Credit: José Luis Villegas Credit: José Luis Villegas

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dunks for a basket in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Credit: José Luis Villegas Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dunks for a basket in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Credit: José Luis Villegas Credit: José Luis Villegas

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) tries to drive on Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell, left, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Credit: José Luis Villegas Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) tries to drive on Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell, left, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Credit: José Luis Villegas Credit: José Luis Villegas

Caption Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Credit: José Luis Villegas Caption Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Credit: José Luis Villegas Credit: José Luis Villegas