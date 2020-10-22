James Randi, dazzling magician and skeptic, dies at 92

Most notably, in 1972 he worked with Johnny Carson to help set up Uri Geller, who claimed to bend spoons with his mind. Randi ensured the spoons and other props were kept from Geller’s hands until his “Tonight Show” appearance to prevent tampering. The result was an agonizing 22 minutes in which Geller was unable to perform any tricks.

Randi’s namesake foundation later started a $1 million prize for anyone able to prove supernatural abilities.