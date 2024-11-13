Nation & World News
James Patterson to help lead honors program at his undergraduate alma mater, Manhattan University

James Patterson’s latest philanthropic project marks a deepening of ties to his undergraduate alma mater
Author James Patterson attends a special screening of the Prime Video television series "Cross" at the Florence Gould Theater on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

53 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — James Patterson' s latest philanthropic project marks a deepening of ties to his undergraduate alma mater.

The bestselling author is teaming with Manhattan University on the James Patterson Honors Program, which has a mission to “provide a strong foundation in critical thinking, writing, and creative problem-solving to prepare top students for fulfilling careers in a wide range of industries," the school announced Wednesday. The honors program, which launches next fall, will include workshops, internships, mentorships and networking opportunities.

“Our goal in this leadership program is to provide a solid foundation in the critical areas of writing and creative problem solving coupled with a robust professional preparation and exposure to leaders in a wide range of work environments,” Patterson said in a statement.

Patterson, 77, was an English major at Manhattan University, then called Manhattan College, who graduated in 1969 and later received a master's degree from Vanderbilt University. He has donated millions over the years to bookstores and libraries and also has established scholarships for incoming Manhattan University students.

