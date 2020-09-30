James Meredith film weighs 'complicated' civil rights figure

The experience in New Mexico also got him thinking of attending Ole Miss, an all-white college that barred Black students.

The documentary follows Meredith from his decision to challenge the University of Mississippi's segregationist policies and then a governor who personally tried to refuse to admit him.

Meredith eventually attended classes thanks to federal court orders only to see white students walk out in protest.

Later, he set out on a public “Walk Against Fear” in 1966 to prove that a Black man could walk peacefully in Mississippi. He was shot on the second day. AP photographer Jack Thornell captured a haunting image of Meredith grimacing in pain as he tried to pull himself across Highway 51 after being shot in Hernando, Mississippi.

“I didn't feel anything,” Meredith recalled. “The only thing that mattered to me was that I wasn't dead.”

Meredith said he had been reluctant to open up about his life but was please with a BBC project about him that involved Sol B. River. River, now a filmmaker, approached Meredith about the film idea and he agreed.

“He’s an extremely intelligent and complex man,” said River, who spent years getting to know Meredith. “I hope that people will see this from the viewpoint from the first person ... almost as if they are James Meredith going through this.”

___

Russell Contreras is a member of The Associated Press' Race and Ethnicity Team. Follow him on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/russcontreras

FILE - This June 25, 1966, file photo shows James Meredith, right, speaks with Dr. Martin Luther King after they met on U.S. 51 near Tougaloo, Miss. Dr. King had led a column of civil rights marchers from Tougaloo College to greet Meredith's marchers walking in from Canton. "Walk Against Fear: James Meredith," scheduled to air Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on the Smithsonian Channel, examines the life of a U.S. Air Force veteran-turn-human rights agitator whose admission into the University of Mississippi forced President John F. Kennedy to send federal troops into the state to quell a white supremacy uprising. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Anonymous Credit: Anonymous

FILE - In this June 6, 1966, file photo, civil rights activist James Meredith grimaces in pain as he pulls himself across Highway 51 after being shot in Hernando, Miss., during his Walk Against Fear. "Walk Against Fear: James Meredith," scheduled to air Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on the Smithsonian Channel, examines the life of a U.S. Air Force veteran-turn-human right agitator whose admission into the University of Mississippi forced President John F. Kennedy to send federal troops into the state to quell a white supremacy uprising. It was one of the most violent moments of the Civil Rights Movement and it forever changed life in the American Deep South. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell, File) Credit: Jack Thornell Credit: Jack Thornell

FILE- In this Oct. 1, 1962, file photo, James Meredith, center, is escorted by federal marshals as he appears for his first day of class at the previously all-white University of Mississippi, in Oxford, Miss. "Walk Against Fear: James Meredith," scheduled to air Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on the Smithsonian Channel, examines the life of a U.S. Air Force veteran-turn-human right agitator whose admission into the University of Mississippi forced President John F. Kennedy to send federal troops into the state to quell a white supremacy uprising. It was one of the most violent moments of the Civil Rights Movement and it forever changed life in the American Deep South. (AP Photo, File) Credit: AP Credit: AP