James has season-high 47 on 38th birthday, Lakers beat Hawks

Bryant had 19 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook had 14 points and 11 assists.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 29 points and Dejounte Murray had 20.

Down by 15 in the second quarter, Los Angeles took an 82-81 lead late in the third on James’ fast-break lay-in. The Lakers were in the midst of a 17-4 run that ended with James’ three-point play and an 87-83 lead.

Young’s three-point play late in the opening period gave the Hawks their first double-digit lead at 26-16. Young had 13 points in the first but he landed awkwardly while hitting a layup in traffic at the first-quarter buzzer, appearing to bump knees with another player. He returned at the 4:42 mark of the second and had 17 points at the half.

Los Angeles, which had 39 points in the second quarter, trailed by 15 in the period but entered intermission down 67-62.

James left the court after a TV interview and signed his jersey for rapper 2 Chainz before leaving the court to another standing ovation.

TIP-INS

Lakers: James’ previous season high was 39 points Nov. 26 at San Antonio. ... Coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis is “trending in the right direction” with his right foot stress injury and that “the pain has just about dissipated.” Davis, who’s been sidelined for two weeks, told reporters before the game that he’s “feeling a lot better” and that “the pain has subsided tremendously.” Davis isn’t expected back until the second week of January. ... Austin Reaves started in place of Lonnie Walker IV (tailbone) and scored five points on 1 for 13 shooting.

Hawks: Clint Capela (right calf contusion) was out for the sixth time in the last seven games. Onyeka Okongwu started in his spot again and had 17 points. ... De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) missed his third straight game. ... The NBA fined Bogdan Bogdanovic $25,000 for kicking a ball into the stands following Wednesday’s 108-107 home loss to Brooklyn.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Charlotte on Monday.

Hawks: At Golden State on Monday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr. Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

