James Harden has triple-double in Houston return, Nets roll

Harden got a mixed reception from the crowd. Many of the 3,615 fans booed when he was introduced before the game and more boos came the first few times he touched the ball.

The Rockets played a video showcasing some of the countless highlights of his eight seasons in Houston during a timeout in the first quarter. There were more cheers than boos as it played. Harden stepped out of the huddle and raised his arms before placing his hands in a praying position to acknowledge the fans as it ended.

Wall had a season-high 36 points, and Victor Oladipo also set his season high with 33.

The Nets used an 8-0 run, with five points from Bruce Brown, to extend it to 82-59 with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the third.

Oladipo got hot for Houston after that, scoring 11 points during a 14-5 run that got the Rockets within 87-73.

Harden made the next four points before Houston used a 7-0 run to get within 90-80 with 2 ½ minutes left in the third.

Brooklyn wrapped up the quarter with an 11-5 spurt to make it 101-85 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Nets: Kevin Durant missed his ninth game in a row with a strained left hamstring. ... Kyrie Irving had 24 points, and Joe Harris 19.

Rockets: Eric Gordon missed a second straight game with a sore left knee. ... David Nwaba will be out at least six weeks after right wrist surgery on Wednesday. ... Danuel House sat out with a bruised right knee.

UP NEXT

Nets: Resume play after the All-Star break when they host Boston on March 11.

Rockets: Begin the second half of the season on March 11 at Sacramento.

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) warms up before the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Houston.

Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan (6) celebrates a dunk against the Houston Rockets in an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Houston.

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) looks up from the Nets huddle before the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Houston.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots around Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Houston.

Houston Rockets center Justin Patton (26) shoots a three point shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Houston.