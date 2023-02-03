James closes in on scoring record, Lakers rally past Pacers

On Thursday, James became the second player in league history to top the 38,300-point mark and left town with 38,325. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hold the NBA’s scoring record with 38,387 points.

For most of the night, it looked as if Indiana would pull away, thanks to its speed. The Pacers led by double digits most of the first three quarters and led 98-84 early in the fourth.

But the Lakers took advantage of Indiana's late fouls and the heroics of James and Davis down the stretch to come all the way back.

TIP-INS

Lakers: James and Davis combined for 28 points in the first half, while the other seven players who saw action had 26. ... Los Angeles was 6 of 22 on 3s. ... The Lakers have won three straight at Indiana.

Pacers: Nesmith also had a a career high five 3s. ... T.J. McConnell had 11 points off the bench. ... Indiana has lost 10 of 11.

SHOOTING STAR

A few moments before the Pacers public address announcer told the crowd that Haliburton was returning to the starting lineup, Shaquille O'Neal announced Haliburton had been named a reserve on the Eastern Conference All-Star team. The video, from TNT's pregame coverage, was then replayed on the arena's large video board as the crowd roared and teammates congratulated the first-time All-Star.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Close out a five-game trip Saturday at New Orleans.

Pacers: Host Sacramento on Friday.

