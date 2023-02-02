X
Dark Mode Toggle

James cleared to play at Indiana as scoring chase continues

National & World News
21 minutes ago
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was set to resume his NBA scoring-record chase Thursday night at Indiana after being cleared to start

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was set to resume his NBA scoring-record chase Thursday night at Indiana after being cleared to start.

James entered the day 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s mark of 38,387.

James, a 19-time All-Star, had been listed as questionable because of a sore left ankle. Coach Darvin Ham told reporters about 90 minutes before tip-off that James needed to go through pregame warmups before the team would make a decision about his playing status.

About an hour later, the Lakers announced the 38-year-old James had been cleared.

Some people thought the Lakers might hold James out of a game or two during their five-game trip so he could break the record at home. Los Angeles heads home after a game in New Orleans on Saturday and will host Oklahoma City on Tuesday and Milwaukee next Thursday.

Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton also will be available against the Lakers. The NBA assists leader missed 10 games with injuries to his left knee and left elbow.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons can rise from worst to first in crumbling NFC South3h ago

Braves to hire Dean Decillis as special assistant to the general manager
5h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech last in ACC after loss to 3-19 Louisville
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United attempting to change culture by honoring Anton Walkes
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United attempting to change culture by honoring Anton Walkes
8h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks finding the right opportunities to take 3-point shots
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Michigan man says son, 6, ordered $1K in food from Grubhub
9m ago
Eye drops recalled after US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
15m ago
Financial misdeeds allowed in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
18m ago
Featured

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
5h ago
Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
10h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top